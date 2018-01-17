Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Even good lawyers get bad reviews (access required)

Even good lawyers get bad reviews (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 17, 2018

No one is immune from the Yelpification of the world, not even lawyers. Opinions from strangers, posted online and often anonymously, have crept into nearly every facet of our lives. Reviews factor into our decisions about where to dine and what to eat, which new gadgets to buy, the movies we watch and, increasingly, the professionals ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo