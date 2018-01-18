Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Child Support – Social Security Disability – Arrearage – First Impression (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Child Support – Social Security Disability – Arrearage – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 18, 2018

Scott v. Scott (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-005-18, 6 pp.) (Paula Thomas, J.) Appealed from Richland County Family Court (Dale Moore Gable, J.) S.C. App. Holding: Although the disabled father gets child support credit for Social Security benefits paid to his minor child, and although the child’s Social Security benefits exceed the father’s monthly child support obligation, ...

