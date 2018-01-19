Quantcast
Bankruptcy – Income – Mother’s Social Security – Household Expenses (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

In re Palcher (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-002-18, 7 pp.) (Helen Burris, J.) 17-03938; B.S.C. Holding: Even though the debtor’s household expenses include those of his elderly mother, her Social Security income cannot be considered for purposes of the debtor’s disposable income test. 11 U.S.C. § 101(a0A)(B) (“current monthly income . . . includes any amount paid ...

