Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Health Insurance – ERISA Preemption (access required)

Contract – Health Insurance – ERISA Preemption (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

Speights v. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina (Lawyers Weekly No.  002-018-18, 11 pp.) (David Norton, J.) 9:17-cv-00594; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff’s claims all arise out of defendant’s denial of coverage for a cancer treatment under an ERISA-governed health care plan; plaintiff’s breach of contract claim is preempted by ERISA §§ 502 and 514(a) and will be converted ...

