Home / Opinion Digest / Contract / Contract – Specific Performance – Laches – 1854 Tuition Certificates

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

Smith v. Erskine College (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-010-18, 3 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Abbeville County Circuit Court (Frank Addy Jr., J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: In this action for specific performance of Erskine College tuition certificates issued in 1854, the trial court properly found that laches barred plaintiffs from enforcing the certificates since, after the ...

