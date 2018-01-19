Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Right – Confidential CI – Refusal to Testify – Written Statement & Video Recording – Drug Sale (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Confrontation Right – Confidential CI – Refusal to Testify – Written Statement & Video Recording – Drug Sale (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

State v. Smith (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-008-18, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Oconee County Circuit Court (R. Scott Sprouse, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Where the confidential informant’s written statement was clearly testimonial in nature, and where defendant never had an opportunity to cross-examine the CI on the statement, we agree with the parties that ...

