Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Felony DUI – Evidence – Meth – Toxicologist, Accident Reconstructionist & Police – Appeals (access required)

Criminal Practice – Felony DUI – Evidence – Meth – Toxicologist, Accident Reconstructionist & Police – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

State v. Reece (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-009-18, 5 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Pickens County Circuit Court (Letitia Verdin, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The state’s evidence from a forensic toxicologist, an accident reconstructionist, and law enforcement showed that defendant had taken far more than the therapeutic amount of methamphetamine and that it affected her driving ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo