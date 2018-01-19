Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Solicitation of Murder – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Threats (access required)

Criminal Practice – Solicitation of Murder – Evidence – Prior Bad Acts – Threats (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

State v. Stegall (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-006-18, 5 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Greenville County Circuit Court (D. Garrison Hill, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Defendant and his now ex-wife started fighting over their child in 2011, when the ex-wife recorded a fight in which defendant said he would “bury” her and that he wouldn’t “get ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo