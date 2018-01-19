Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Workers’ Compensation – LSRP – Contract Terms (access required)

Insurance – Workers’ Compensation – LSRP – Contract Terms (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 19, 2018

Ard Trucking Co. v. Travelers Property Casualty Co. of America (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-007-18, 5 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Darlington County Circuit Court (Paul Burch, J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though the defendant-insurer provided the plaintiff-insured with an “Assigned Risk Loss Sensitive Rate Plan Notification” endorsement that did not include South Carolina on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo