Greenville attorney mounts GOP challenge to AG

COLUMBIA (AP) A lawyer is mounting a primary challenge to South Carolina’s attorney general.

Republican William Herlong kicked off his campaign Jan. 8 with a news conference at the Statehouse in Columbia.

The 59-year-old Greenville attorney says his top priority is cleaning up what he sees as corruption in state government. Herlong says incumbent Alan Wilson has not been effective in his fight against Statehouse corruption.

Wilson removed himself from a prosecution of a top House lawmaker several years ago, citing a conflict of interest. A special prosecutor took over the case, which has resulted in three guilty pleas and several other corruption indictments against current and former lawmakers.

Wilson is seeking a third term as South Carolina’s top state prosecutor. He was first elected in 2010.

