Weather bumps McMaster’s first State of the State address

COLUMBIA (AP) Gov. Henry McMaster’s first State of the State address has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Republican’s spokesman Brian Symmes posted on Twitter that the speech originally scheduled for Jan. 17 had been postponed to January 24.

State lawmakers began calling off meetings the morning of the 17th, with most of the northern and central portions of the state under winter storm and weather advisories.

McMaster was elevated to the governorship a year ago when Nikki Haley was confirmed as U.N. Ambassador. He’s now seeking his first full term in office and faces several challengers in the June GOP primary.

Rep. James Smith is scheduled to give the Democratic response. He’s also running for governor.

