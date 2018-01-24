Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / A race to divorce? New federal tax law creates complications for some couples (access required)

A race to divorce? New federal tax law creates complications for some couples (access required)

By: David Donovan January 24, 2018

  The massive new tax law passed by Congress contains a potentially nasty surprise for divorcing couples that could set off a race to get separation agreements finalized by the end of the year. Under current law, alimony payments count as a tax deduction for the ex-spouse making the payment. That deduction will go away for payments ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo