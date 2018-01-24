Quantcast
By: Rebecca Lightle January 24, 2018

Kumar v. Republic of Sudan (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-016-18, 35 pp.) (Agee, J.) No. 16-2267, Jan. 19, 2018; EDVA at Norfolk (Doumar, J.). 4th Cir. Holding: Holding that service on an embassy was ineffective under the Foreign Sovereign Immunity Act, the court of appeals vacated judgments against the Republic of Sudan relating to the servicemembers killed aboard the U.S.S. ...

