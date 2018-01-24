Quantcast
Claim of unneeded knee surgery settles for $300K

By: Phillip Bantz January 24, 2018

  A woman who alleged that an orthopedist performed unnecessary surgery on her knee, leaving her in worse shape than she was before the operation, has received a $300,000 settlement. Jill Shealy argued in her complaint that Dr. Gregory Lavigne of the Lexington County Health Services District Inc. should not have performed a lateral release on ...

