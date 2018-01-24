Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Jury instruction on sex-trafficking "fraud" upheld (access required)

Criminal Practice – Jury instruction on sex-trafficking "fraud" upheld

By: Rebecca Lightle January 24, 2018

United States v. Maynes (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-018-18, 10 pp.) (Wilkinson, J.) No. 16-4732, Jan. 18, 2018; EDVA at Alexandria (O’Grady, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The court of appeals upheld Appellant Michael Maynes Jr.’s convictions for sex trafficking, holding that the trial court properly instructed the jury on the definition of “fraud” and also excluded evidence ...

