Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / My big fat Greek farm (access required)

My big fat Greek farm (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 24, 2018

A divorcing couple is caught in a he said, she said over dramatically different opinions about the size of the husband’s farm in Greece. Spiro Conits says it’s a mere 3 acres and worth a modest $43,750. Peggy Conits says it’s 30 acres and worth $1.42 million. The state Supreme Court has remarked on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo