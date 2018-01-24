Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / SC boy’s carbon monoxide poisoning death spurs $12M settlement (access required)

SC boy’s carbon monoxide poisoning death spurs $12M settlement (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 24, 2018

  When staff at a hotel nestled in the mountains of North Carolina “upgraded” a mother and her 11-year-old son to Room 225, they never mentioned that a couple had died in that same room a few weeks earlier, according to a lawsuit that has settled for $12 million. Nor did employees at Best Western Plus ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo