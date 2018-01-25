Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Indictment Sufficiency – Felony Tax Evasion (access required)

Criminal Practice – Indictment Sufficiency – Felony Tax Evasion (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 25, 2018

State v. Hughes (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-012-18, 4 pp.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Colleton County Circuit Court (Larry Hyman Jr., J.) S.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Defendant argues that her actions (claiming exempt status and not filing a state income tax return) were specifically defined as misdemeanors by statute; however, defendant’s indictments (1) cite directly to the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo