By: Teresa Bruno January 25, 2018

Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp. v. Rogers (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-021-18, 4 pp.) (Richard Mark Gergel, J.) 9:17-cv-01553; D.S.C. Holding: The defendant-homeowner’s policy excludes coverage for bodily injury “caused by any dog . . . owned or kept . . . by you or any insured. . . .” Defendant argues that the dog bite in the ...

