Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Bankruptcy / Bankruptcy – Real Property – Mortgages – Due on Sale Clause – Debtor’s Late Mother (access required)

Bankruptcy – Real Property – Mortgages – Due on Sale Clause – Debtor’s Late Mother (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2018

In re Simpson (Lawyers Weekly No. 003-003-18, 6 pp.) (Helen Burris, J.) 17-05232; B.S.C. Holding: Even though the mortgage on the debtor’s residence was in the name of his recently deceased mother, and even though the note secured by the mortgage has a “due on sale” clause, since the debtor’s plan proposes to make the payments ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo