Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digest / Insurance / Insurance – Auto – UIM Stacking – Resident Relative – Unmarried Child (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UIM Stacking – Resident Relative – Unmarried Child (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2018

Jones v. Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-024-18, 8 pp.) (Mary Geiger Lewis, J.) 3:16-cv-03069; D.S.C. Holding: Plaintiff is not entitled to stack the underinsured motorist coverages in her mother’s auto insurance policy because, although plaintiff is unmarried, she has failed to show she is a dependent who was temporarily away from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo