Home / Opinion Digest / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Products Liability – 11-Year-Old Tire (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2018

Davenport v. Goodyear Dunlop Tires North America, Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-025-18, 7 pp.) (J. Michelle Childs, J.) 1:15-cv-03751; D.S.C. Holding: The tire that failed – causing the accident that injured plaintiffs – was 11 years old. This fact does not preclude recovery but may be found by a jury to be coincidental with the failure ...

