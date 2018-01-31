Quantcast
Due on sale clause, not due on death (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 31, 2018

  The U.S. Bankruptcy Court of South Carolina may have brought a halt, at least temporarily, to a credit union’s practice of refusing to let debtors keep a deceased relative’s house by taking over the mortgage payments without refinancing the loan. Founders Federal Credit Union, which is based in Lancaster and has 30 offices throughout the ...

