Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Ready, aim, fire (access required)

Ready, aim, fire (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz January 31, 2018

  First Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe is ready to bring back the firing squad. Pascoe, who is based in Orangeburg, told the Charleston Post & Courier that he supported executing defendants by fusillade, after former death row defendant John Weik was given a reprieve. Weik’s life was spared because South Carolina, like many states, doesn’t have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo