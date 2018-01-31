Quantcast
Workers' Compensation – Black-lung presumption puts burden on employer

By: Teresa Bruno January 31, 2018

W.V. Coal Workers’ Pneumoconiosis Fund v. DOL Office of Workers Comp. Programs (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-020-18, 14 pp.) (Harris, J.) No. 16-2453, Jan. 26, 2018; BRB. 4th Cir. Holding: Equivocal medical testimony could not rebut the Black Lung Benefits Act’s 15-year presumption of causation. Claimant Lonnie Smith was a coal miner for 31 years. In 2003, he ...

