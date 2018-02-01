Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digest / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Judgments – IRA & 401(k) Contributions – Exempted (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 1, 2018

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. v. Blue Ox, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-013-18, 9 pp.) (Aphrodite Konduros, J.) Appealed from Beaufort County (Marvin Dukes III, Master-in-Equity) S.C. App. Holding: Because the exemptions in the Homestead Act are to be construed in favor of the debtor, the judgment creditor must demonstrate an actual intent to defraud ...

