Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Sixth Amendment – Skype Testimony – Harmless Error (access required)

Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Sixth Amendment – Skype Testimony – Harmless Error (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor February 1, 2018

State v. Johnson (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-014-18, 18 pp.) (Aphrodite Konduros, J.) (Paul Short Jr., J., dissenting) Appealed from Clarendon County Circuit Court (W. Jeffrey Young, J.) S.C. App. Holding: In the absence of an important public policy or at least an exceptional circumstance, a defendant has the right to an in-person confrontation of witnesses against ...

