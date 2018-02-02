Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / U.S. D.C. / Insurance – Auto – UIM – Workers’ Compensation – Subrogation – North Carolina Industrial Commission Proceeding (access required)

Insurance – Auto – UIM – Workers’ Compensation – Subrogation – North Carolina Industrial Commission Proceeding (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno February 2, 2018

Walker v. Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-027-18, 16 pp.) (R. Bryan Harwell, J.) 4:16-cv-01388; D.S.C. Holding: The issue before this court – whether underinsured motorist benefits paid in South Carolina are subject to subrogation in a North Carolina workers’ compensation proceeding – is also pending before the North Carolina Industrial Commission. Given North ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo