Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home

South Carolina suspect found hiding behind fake wall in home

By: The Associated Press February 2, 2018

Police investigating a murder attempt searched a house and were told the suspect wasn’t there. Then they took a closer look — and found their man hiding behind a false wall, behind a toilet.

Fronta Pernell McCrorey, 36, is now in jail.

McCrorey was being sought as police investigate a convenience store shooting. They checked out the home after finding a car linked to McCrorey parked outside. They were initially told that the suspect wasn’t inside but found him hiding when they did a sweep of the structure.

The public defender’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email asking whether it is representing McCrorey.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
701 Gervais Street, Ste. 150-112,
Columbia, SC 29201
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo