Suspect who prompted dramatic pursuit found eating fast food

Deputies backed by a canine unit and a helicopter chased down a South Carolina man suspected of kidnapping a baby, eventually finding him eating at a fast food restaurant, his clothes bloody, according to authorities.

The baby, they said, was ultimately found safe.

“We all breathed a sigh of relief when we confirmed … that the child had been found, and we are glad the child is safe and unharmed,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram, 28, was sought on suspicion of taking the child of a woman he used to date.

Ingram was accused of leaving Jan. 18 with the nine-month-old infant from the child’s grandmother’s house in Rock Hill without the mother’s permission, according to a statement from South Carolina’s Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. A Rock Hill Police Department report said that Ingram sometimes visited the child but wasn’t the father.

An alert went out to law enforcement, and authorities said, a Lancaster County deputy spotted L’Ambiance early Jan. 19 in a pickup truck. The deputy then chased the suspect on a highway and tried to get him to stop, according to the news release.

