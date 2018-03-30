Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / S Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization (access required)

S Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization (access required)

By: Matt Chaney March 30, 2018

COLUMBIA (AP) South Carolina took a step closer March 29 to becoming the latest state to allow the legalization of marijuana for treatment of critically ill patients, although the bill's sponsor acknowledged it's unlikely to become law this year. On an 8-6 vote, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee approved a measure that would allow the use of medical ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo