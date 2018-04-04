Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Columbia attorney reinstated (access required)

Columbia attorney reinstated (access required)

By: David Donovan April 4, 2018

Attorney: Joenathan S. Chaplin Location: Columbia Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reinstated to the practice of law on March 29 Background: Chaplin was suspended from the practice of law for one year, retroactive to the date of his interim suspension, in August 2016. He had been charged with violating federal law by knowingly and willfully making a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo