Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Greenville attorney suspended (access required)

Greenville attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 4, 2018

Attorney: Joel F. Geer Location: Greenville Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for three years on March 28 Background: Geer was administratively suspended in March 2014 for not paying his annual license fees. Before being reinstated, he engaged in the unauthorized practice of law by filing pleadings in circuit court on a ...

