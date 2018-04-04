Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Policy limits upheld for certain asbestos claims (access required)

Insurance – Policy limits upheld for certain asbestos claims (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle April 4, 2018

General-liability insurers could enforce their policy limits as to completed-operations and products hazard claims against the insured stemming from decades-old asbestos exposure. Background This insurance-coverage dispute involves the applicability of two insurers’ policies to past, pending, and future asbestos-related bodily injury claims against the insured, Appellant The Walter E. Campbell Company. For decades, the Company – a now-defunct ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo