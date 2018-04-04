Quantcast
By: Rebecca Lightle April 4, 2018

A subcontractor’s insurer wrongly relied on an inapplicable policy exclusion in refusing to defend against a suit by the subcontractor’s employee, who was severely injured at a worksite. The sub’s insurer must reimburse the contractor’s insurer for the settlement amount plus litigation fees and costs. Background KBR Building Group served as the general contractor on a construction ...

