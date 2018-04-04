Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Discipline Notices / Mt. Pleasant attorney suspended (access required)

Mt. Pleasant attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan April 4, 2018

Attorney: Melisa White Gay Location: Mt. Pleasant Bar membership: Member since 1991 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law until further order on March 21 Background: The Supreme Court suspended Gay’s license to practice law until further order and appointed a special receiver to assume responsibility for her client files and law office accounts to protect the interests ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo