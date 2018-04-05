Quantcast
Attorneys – Discipline – Public Reprimand – Reciprocal Discipline (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno April 5, 2018

In Tennessee, respondent was censured for failing to communicate with his client and for failing to diligently pursue his client’s interests; hearing no response from respondent, we impose the identical discipline by publicly reprimanding respondent. In re Deslauriers (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-036-18, 2 pp.) (Per Curiam) John Nichols for Office of Disciplinary Counsel; Francis Deslauriers, pro ...

