Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Amount in Controversy – Ad Damnun Clause – Nonmonetary Relief (access required)

Civil Practice – Diversity Jurisdiction – Amount in Controversy – Ad Damnun Clause – Nonmonetary Relief (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 5, 2018

The complaint’s ad damnum clause limits the damages sought to $75,000. However, plaintiff also seeks nonmonetary relief under S.C. Code Ann. § 37-10-105(c), which could render defendant unable to foreclose on plaintiff’s property or to collect the outstanding mortgage balance. Since the total amount of principal and interest plaintiff is obligated to pay on the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo