Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Briefs / Columbia attorney inducted into national mediator group (access required)

Columbia attorney inducted into national mediator group (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 5, 2018

A Columbia-area attorney recently became the first woman from South Carolina inducted into the local chapter of the National Academy of Distinguished Neutrals. The NADN is a professional association made up of top-tier mediators. In order to qualify, Ellen Adams had to distinguish herself in the field of civil and commercial conflict resolution and meet stringent ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo