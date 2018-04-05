Quantcast
Columbia attorney named Young Lawyer of the Year (access required)

By: Matt Chaney April 5, 2018

A Columbia attorney has been named the 2018 South Carolina Bar Young Lawyer of the Year for her contributions to the state bar’s Young Lawyers Division. Attorney Lyndey Ritz Zwing will be recognized by the bar’s Board of Governors and the House of Delegates on May 24. She was selected from a group of 15 nominees. In ...

