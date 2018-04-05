Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Real Property / Real Property – Foreclosure Price – Equity & Debt Methods – Homeowners’ Association Dues – Senior Encumbrance (access required)

Real Property – Foreclosure Price – Equity & Debt Methods – Homeowners’ Association Dues – Senior Encumbrance (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 5, 2018

In this case, which seeks to set aside a foreclosure sale arising from unpaid homeowners’ association dues, the court follows the equity method and adds the amount of the home’s mortgage to the price paid at the foreclosure sale to determine that the sale price does not shock the conscience. We affirm the master-in-equity’s denial of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo