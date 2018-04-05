Quantcast
Workers' Compensation – Timeliness of Notice – Standard of Review – Substantial Evidence

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 5, 2018

Under well-settled law, the Workers’ Compensation Commission’s determination of whether a claimant gave timely notice under S.C. Code Ann. § 42-15-20 is not a jurisdictional determination and must be reviewed on appeal under the substantial evidence standard. We reverse the Court of Appeals’ application of the de novo standard of review and remand for a decision ...

