Home / Opinion Digests / Insurance / Insurance – Directors & Officers – Prior Claims – Interrelated Wrongful Acts Provision

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 6, 2018

In 2009 and 2011, plaintiff’s employer, a bank, was sued in relation to an allegedly improper factoring scheme. There is a genuine issue of material fact as to whether plaintiff’s 2017 indictment is sufficiently related to the prior civil suits so as to be “interrelated” within the meaning of the “interrelated wrongful acts” provision of ...

