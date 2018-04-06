Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Tyson named SCLW’s ‘Lawyer of the Year’ (access required)

Tyson named SCLW’s ‘Lawyer of the Year’ (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 6, 2018

  From controversial legislative redistricting to the ongoing fiasco over the failed nuclear plant, Columbia lawyer Rob Tyson has had a hand in some of the most important litigation in the state. And he’s still managed to find the time for community service, including volunteering as a mediator, all while helping his architect wife raise four ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo