At last, a challenge to consent to adoption (access required)

At last, a challenge to consent to adoption (access required)

Behavior of opposing counsel under scrutiny

By: Heath Hamacher April 10, 2018

At long last, Nila Carter is going to have her day in court. Unanimously finding that Carter, a mother seeking to revoke her consent to the adoption of her two children, timely filed a Rule 60(b) motion and sufficiently alleged extrinsic fraud, the state Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals and has sent the matter ...

