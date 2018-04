DARLINGTON (AP) A former jail guard in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with misconduct in office.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said in a news release that Ashley Kameil Sims is accused of illegally using an electronic benefits card that belonged to a jail inmate.

Sims is being held in the Darlington County jail and is awaiting a bond hearing. There is no word on whether Sims has an attorney yet.

