Solicitor recuses self from congressman gun case

COLUMBIA (AP) A prosecutor who was asked to file charges against a South Carolina congressman who pulled out his own loaded handgun during a constituent meeting is recusing himself from the case.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett said in a letter released to reporters April 9 that he couldn’t take the case because of a “personal friendship” with U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman. He said Attorney General Alan Wilson could pursue it if he “deems it appropriate.”

But Brackett also went on to say that he didn’t think Norman broke any laws when he placed a .38-caliber gun on a table during the meeting last week at a Rock Hill restaurant.

Earlier, South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson asked Brackett to bring a felony charge against Norman for unlawfully presenting a firearm.

