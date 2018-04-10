Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Tort/Negligence / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Standard of Care, Breach & Causation (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Standard of Care, Breach & Causation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor April 10, 2018

In support of their summary judgment motion, plaintiffs presented expert deposition testimony as to the applicable standard of care, as to defendant’s breach thereof, and that defendant’s breach of the standard of care caused plaintiffs’ damages. Where defendant’s response consisted of (1) short deposition excerpts from its fact and expert witnesses and (2) defendant’s claim ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo