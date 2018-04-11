Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Corporate veil pierced in reverse (access required)

Corporate veil pierced in reverse (access required)

4th Circuit predicts Delaware finding

By: Phillip Bantz April 11, 2018

In the corporate world, “pierce” and “veil” are words you don’t want to hear. The whole point of forming a corporation is to avoid individual liability. And so having a judge lift a corporation’s veil of protections to hold the owners personally liable for a judgment against the business is an unsettling prospect. Veil-piercing can work ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo