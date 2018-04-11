Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Lawyers could issue criminal subpoenas under proposal (access required)

Lawyers could issue criminal subpoenas under proposal (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 11, 2018

  For some lawyers, especially those in far-flung rural areas, driving to the nearest courthouse to have the clerk issue a subpoena in a criminal case can be a time-consuming hassle. But the process might be about to get a whole lot easier. The South Carolina Supreme Court is considering amendments to the state’s criminal procedure ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo